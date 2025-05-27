Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rethymnon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

Rethymno
31
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction duplex of 38 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
$163,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$188,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$599,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 732 m²
Number of floors 4
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment buildin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 39 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$168,526
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$179,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$567,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$260,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Rethymnon

1 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go