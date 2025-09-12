Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Platanias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Comfort & Luxury Next to the Sea Within the context of a l…
$474,029
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
1 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Ideal for Permanent Residence or Investment In a well-main…
$397,950
Agency
2 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Ground Floor Apartment in a Modern Complex | Comfort, Luxury & Sea Within Breathing Distance…
$415,506
Agency
AdriastarAdriastar
1 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
1 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Ideal for Quality Living & Investment Within a well-mainta…
$403,802
Agency
Properties features in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

