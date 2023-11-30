Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. District of Minoa Pediados

Lands for sale in District of Minoa Pediados, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8700 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull sea view. Seaside frontl…
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 200000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir