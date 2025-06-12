Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ierapetra
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Ierapetra Municipal Unit
25
Makry Gialos Municipal Unit
9
9 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 2 bedrooms, living room…
$571,055
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, one bat…
$559,634
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$793,767
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 105 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$730,951
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,37M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,65M
