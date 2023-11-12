Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. District of Ierapetra

Lands for sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Kavousi, Greece
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4052 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€235,000
Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 21000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
€860,000
Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 44387 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 123907 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€350,000
Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 89000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€300,000
Plot of land in Kavousi, Greece
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 70910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€700,000
Plot of land in Kavousi, Greece
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€150,000
Plot of land in Kavousi, Greece
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2727 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6890 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€225,000
Plot of land in Makrygialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11742 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply. The la…
€184,000
