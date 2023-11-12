Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. District of Ierapetra

Commercial real estate in District of Ierapetra, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of apartments in North Crete. The complex is next to the sea and consists o…
€480,000
