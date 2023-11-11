Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. District of Heraklion

Lands for sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

372 properties total found
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€129,000
Plot of land in Knossos, Greece
Plot of land
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 186 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€500,000
Plot of land in Kato Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€99,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 375000 sq.meters in Crete
€7,50M
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€240,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€399,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Area 4 400 m²
Land is 4400 sq. meters and is located in Agios Mamas beach area and is 600 meters to the be…
€70,000
Plot of land in Sivas, Greece
Plot of land
Sivas, Greece
Area 176 m²
Unique plot with an old building - one of the few left and available in the center of Pitsid…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sivas, Greece
Plot of land
Sivas, Greece
Area 4 m²
Just 200 m from the village of Pitsidia. A village that bustles with life all summer time bu…
€130,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Elea, Greece
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2225 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€95,000
Plot of land in Rogdia, Greece
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€75,000
Plot of land in Rogdia, Greece
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€159,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Plot of land in Deep Plain, Greece
Plot of land
Deep Plain, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€299,000
Plot of land in Deep Plain, Greece
Plot of land
Deep Plain, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Plot of land in Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 515 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Plot of land in Epano Vathia, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€75,000
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€200,000
Plot of land in Elea, Greece
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€570,000
Plot of land in Stavrakia, Greece
Plot of land
Stavrakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Crete
€240,000
Plot of land in Ethia, Greece
Plot of land
Ethia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete
€240,000
Plot of land in Paranimfi, Greece
Plot of land
Paranimfi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in Crete
€200,000
Plot of land in Profitis Ilias, Greece
Plot of land
Profitis Ilias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Crete
€220,000
Plot of land in Tilissos, Greece
Plot of land
Tilissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Crete
€1,20M
Plot of land in Achlada, Greece
Plot of land
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20677 sq.meters in Crete
€2,50M
Plot of land in Kato Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 58000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€1,30M
Plot of land in Finikia, Greece
Plot of land
Finikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, well, water su…
€129,000
