  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Heraklion
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece

Heraklion Municipal Unit
23
Heraklion
3
6 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of o…
$276,488
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
$784,611
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
$557,657
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom, …
$617,072
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas Floors Layout:Lower Floor: 1 bedroom apartment with a double bed, A/C, a bathroom wit…
$1,45M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$730,620
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

