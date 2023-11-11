UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
District of Heraklion
Commercial real estate in District of Heraklion, Greece
Heraklion
154
Limenas Chersonisou
31
Malia
18
Gazi
11
Archanes
3
Clear all
154 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
6
162 m²
5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
360 m²
1
Offered for sale an apartment complex in Heraklion, Crete.It consists of 2 floors, 360 sq m …
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
9
405 m²
1
Offered for sale Three Newly Built Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in Heraklion, Cre…
€1,15M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ageliana, Greece
1
4 308 m²
1
For sale is offered a new development complex with 47 maisonettes by the sea, in Panormos or…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1 000 m²
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1 150 m²
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
12
756 m²
1
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€4,60M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
23
1 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ethia, Greece
3
286 m²
1
For sale business of 286 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
24
1 000 m²
1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Siva, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale an olive oil plant, on Crete. The plant has an adjacent plot of 2.500sq.m, it is fu…
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
11
480 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1 400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
225 m²
1
Suggested for sale a business - dental clinic in the most organized tourist destination of C…
€750,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Stironas, Greece
3
540 m²
1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mountain, t…
€1,45M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
82 m²
1
For sale business of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€220,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
11
670 m²
1
For sale business of 670 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
8
400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€880,000
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
19
750 m²
1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings
Epano Vathia, Greece
4
580 m²
1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms with furnishings
Elea, Greece
3
800 m²
1
For sale business of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
33
800 m²
1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anopolis, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
900 m²
1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Recommend
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
54
2 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1 411 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Archanes, Greece
1
228 m²
1
Three detached houses are proposed for sale in the Prefecture of Heraklion. They are located…
€265,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
240 m²
2
Three apartments are suggested for sale in Gouves, Hersonissos.The apartments have a total a…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
13
440 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Recommend
Property types in District of Heraklion
