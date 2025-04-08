Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. District of Amari
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in District of Amari, Greece

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Patsos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Patsos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Patsos is a mountainous traditional settlement, just 24 km from the city of Rethymnon. In th…
$42,456
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in District of Amari, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes