  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 43 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$174,270
