Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thassos Municipality, Greece

9 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
$279,387
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$121,327
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$402,937
1 room Cottage in Kallirachi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallirachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
$447,020
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$183,866
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
$178,808
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of l…
$82,318
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
