Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Stylida

Lands for sale in Municipality of Stylida, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Stilida area There is a possibility to build 200 sq.m
€400,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land, in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Stilida area
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir