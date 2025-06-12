Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Prespes Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Prespes Municipality, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
$403,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Prespes Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go