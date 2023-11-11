Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Prespa
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Prespa, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Germanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir