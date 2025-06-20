Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Paxos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Paxos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loggos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Ground floor consists of living …
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Paxos, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go