  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Patmos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Patmos, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Grigos, Greece
Plot of land
Grigos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 16 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16135 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has building permission of…
€4,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Grigos, Greece
Plot of land
Grigos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located on the island of PatmosSome description
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
