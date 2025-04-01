Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in demos nestou, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
Property Code. 11726 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Kalivia for € 75.000 . Discover the features…
$81,246
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11723 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 140.000 . Discover the feature…
$151,659
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has: water supply, electricity supp…
$2,07M
Plot of land in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code. 11082 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 90.000 Exclusivity. …
$94,187
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has: water supply, ele…
$136,014
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5850 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has: water supply, electricity suppl…
$312,638
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
$100,433
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has: water supply, el…
$366,191
Plot of land in Episkepsi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkepsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has: water supply, ele…
$575,443
Plot of land in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The land plot is situated in the region of Peristeri
$178,548
Plot of land in District of Rethymnon, Greece
Plot of land
District of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot of 4805 sq.m. near Gerani Rethymnon is available for sale. It has great building capabi…
$301,300
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
Property Code. 11652 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Kalivia for € 180.000 . Discover the feature…
$188,373
