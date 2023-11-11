Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
€6,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
€1,85M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir