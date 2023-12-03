Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Mantoudi - Lake - Agia Anna, Greece

Plot of land in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifies …
€95,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kotsikia, Greece
Plot of land
Kotsikia, Greece
Area 94 000 m²
Unique area of 94,000 square meters between two forests that ends in a private beach of 200 …
€1,65M
Plot of land in Kotsikia, Greece
Plot of land
Kotsikia, Greece
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
