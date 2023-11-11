Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Lefkada

Lands for sale in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
ID: #W060 - Lefkada Prefecture, Lefkada: FOR SALE inclining parcel 4200sm with facade length…
€150,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23940 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The …
€850,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. For sale, a 10.000 sq.m land plot locate…
€255,000
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€150,000
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€120,000
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€150,000
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 685 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water supply,…
€80,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€650,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 31000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13650 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view. A rare opportun…
€670,000
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€160,000
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5048 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, el…
€120,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikitas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikitas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3768 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€320,000
Plot of land in Kariotes, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€300,000
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 190000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
€2,90M
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 137000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22182 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view, …
€320,000
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 29680 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. For sale, a29.680 sq.m land plot located…
€420,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 778 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€128,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 988 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€138,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4413 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
€265,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6179 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
€530,000
Plot of land in Nydri, Greece
Plot of land
Nydri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Superb land plot for sale, with building permission of 150 sq.m, in Lefkada (Ionian islands)…
€95,000
