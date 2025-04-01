Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. demos kythnou
  4. Land

Lands for sale in demos kythnou, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kanala, Greece
Plot of land
Kanala, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Cyclades. The plot qualifies for a construction permissio…
$251,103
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in demos kythnou, Greece
Plot of land
demos kythnou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has: water supply, electricity su…
$993,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in demos kythnou, Greece
Plot of land
demos kythnou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4925 sq.meters in Cyclades. Building permission for 200 sq.meters. The land…
$711,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in demos kythnou, Greece
Plot of land
demos kythnou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 187000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has: construction, electricity …
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in demos kythnou, Greece
Plot of land
demos kythnou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4167 sq.meters in Cyclades. The plot qualifies for a construction permissio…
$837,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes