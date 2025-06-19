Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
$979,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 720 m² in Katakalos, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Katakalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a new, recently built hotel located in the port Karavos of the vi…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go