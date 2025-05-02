Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kea Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kea Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$237,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kea Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go