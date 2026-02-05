Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Kea Municipality, Greece

Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,93M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 living room…
$2,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
Properties features in Kea Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
