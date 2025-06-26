Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Karystos Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$430,136
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
