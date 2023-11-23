Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Sinasos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Sinasos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses for sale in the complex, located on the island Euboea. There are 8 houses of 80 squar…
€120,000
Mir