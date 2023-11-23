Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Gialtra, Greece
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€140,000
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1024 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€850,000
Plot of land in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€520,000
Plot of land in Agiokambos, Greece
Plot of land
Agiokambos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 64000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land is located in Euboea in Agi…
€650,000
