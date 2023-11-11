Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Jordan
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Jordan, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Namata, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
€1,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir