Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. demos dirphyon - messapion
  4. Land

Lands for sale in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kakoperato, Greece
Plot of land
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Evia island , in the Village of Nerotrivia
$111,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kakoperato, Greece
Plot of land
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Evia island , in a village called Pefkias
$111,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes