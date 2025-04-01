Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. demos dirphyon - messapion
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes