  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Diou - Olympus

Lands for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, forest view
€100,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5859 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€430,000
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply…
€450,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€225,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4586 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wa…
€800,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 43500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€2,80M
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 980 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€180,000
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
€140,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€80,000
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water sup…
€300,000
Plot of land in Nei Pori, Greece
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 992 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€850,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
€500,000
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€130,000
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, building perm…
€80,000
