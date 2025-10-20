Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chios Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chios Municipality, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chios, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 5-storey house of 377 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of living room…
$790,048
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chios Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go