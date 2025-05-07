Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

1 room Cottage in Stavros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view …
$348,995
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$84,575
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$178,808
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Asprovalta. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$474,693
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Ground floor consi…
$219,186
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Prophetes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Prophetes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$212,965
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
