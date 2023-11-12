UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Municipality of Aristotle
Lands for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€2,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€1,40M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
11 550 m²
Land is 11 550 sq. meters and is located 240 meters from the beach St. George in Ammouliani …
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located in Pirgadikia village only 260 meters to the beach. Th…
€115,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
10 500 m²
Land is 10500 sq. meters and is located in resort area Komitsi in the surroundings of Nea Ro…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Stratoni, Greece
1 446 m²
Land is 1446 sq. meters and is located in Stratoni village 400 meters from the nice beach. T…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1425 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
-1
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
316 m²
The land is 316 square meters and is located in Ierissos village only 50 meters to the beach…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
917 m²
Land is 917 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 280 meters to the sea. The propert…
€89,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
€480,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€280,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 11800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1
4 313 m²
1
For sale land of 4313 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
700 m²
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 300 meters to the sea. The propert…
€69,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
4 500 m²
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Ierissos village 2000 meters from …
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
11 000 m²
Land is 11 000 sq. meters and is located in front of the beach in Ammouliani island (Halkidi…
€3,60M
Recommend
Plot of land
Stratoni, Greece
40 687 m²
Land is 40 687 sq. meters and is located in front of the beach 10 km from Stratoni. There is…
€1,40M
Recommend
