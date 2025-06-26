Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Almopia Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Almopia Municipality, Greece

Hotel 602 m² in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 602 m²
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground floor consis…
$668,244
