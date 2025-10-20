Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Almopia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Almopia Municipality, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Almopia Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Almopia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. Flat has interior layout. There are: a firepla…
$152,157
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Almopia Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go