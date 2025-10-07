Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$409,654
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$497,437
Properties features in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

