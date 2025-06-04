Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go