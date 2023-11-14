Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Alexandroupolis

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Therma, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Therma, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale corner store in Alexandroupoli 840 sq.m, which consists of basement, ground floor a…
€230,000
Mir