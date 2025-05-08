Cottages for sale in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ankathia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ankathia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$79,388
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$313,123
Agency
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kleidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kleidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one kitch…
$203,708
Agency
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$218,293
Agency
