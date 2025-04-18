Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Alexandria Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

houses
4
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Brysaki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Brysaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$110,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$135,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kleidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kleidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one kitch…
$203,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$218,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes