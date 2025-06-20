Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Alexandria Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 104 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$150,156
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$149,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go