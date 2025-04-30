Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
11
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
10
10 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki area near Sport Camp, distance from the center 4 km - Detached house 88 sqm plus…
$130,506
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Two-storey detached house of 280 sq m for sale in Karbounari, Loutraki - Two-story detach…
$526,725
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$512,902
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Detached house 180 sq.m. and 180 sq.m. semi-basement in a 7 acre estate. The house is locate…
$422,467
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: a detached house in Loutraki! This exquisite 200 sq.m. house combines modern …
$669,620
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house of 170 sqm with a panoramic mountain view - On a plot of 2 acres with a la…
$452,462
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This stunning detached house located in Loutraki offers a comfortable living space. This pro…
$376,777
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Historic property 273 sqm in the center of Loutraki - Very good location and quiet area …
$1,08M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
