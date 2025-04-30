Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Garage

Mansions with garage for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
11
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
10
6 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki area near Sport Camp, distance from the center 4 km - Detached house 88 sqm plus…
$130,506
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$512,902
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house of 170 sqm with a panoramic mountain view - On a plot of 2 acres with a la…
$452,462
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Historic property 273 sqm in the center of Loutraki - Very good location and quiet area …
$1,08M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
