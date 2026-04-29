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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Corinth, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$223,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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