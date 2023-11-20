Apartments for sale in Corinth, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€140,000
