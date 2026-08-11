Apartments for sale in Corinth, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinth
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Corinth, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$233,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful furnished apartment on the beachFor sale is a unique new apartment of 100 m2 on th…
$335,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go