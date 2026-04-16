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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

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Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 100 m²
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-b…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$167,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor…
$512,917
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Floor -2
Luxury villa with sea views for sale in Bali, Rethymno (Crete) Discover a high level of comf…
$1,05M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 90 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The villa ha…
$291,430
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale an exceptional 131 sq.m. Apartment in a three-family residence in Loutraki, located…
$459,967
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 54 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on t…
$198,173
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment for sale with an area of 59 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$264,619
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Apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 80 m²
$147,589
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale townhouse area of 42 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The seco…
$297,259
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Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

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