Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Two unfinished maisonettes located in the Heraklion prefecture of Crete. Th…
$550,107
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go