Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale old construction apartment of 38 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
$150,987
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go